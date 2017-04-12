Lucky Louis: 1D Star Off The Hook After Brutal LAX Brawl

After RadarOnline.com exposed a world exclusive video that showed Louis Tomlinson tackling a photographer to the ground at LAX, he was facing jail time for the brawl. But according to new reports, the City Attorney has decided not to press charges!

The One Direction star will not be charged for the brutal fight he got into with a paparazzo and a female fan that was captured on film and exclusively published by Radar.

Tomlinson, 25, and a photographer, Karl Larssen, got into a vicious brawl at LAX on XXX where he attacked the snapper and then turned on a woman watching the whole scene too.

Larssen described the attack, saying Tomlinson “lunged for the camera.” He also claimed the angry star “lifted my leg and then he hit me and I hit my own head.

“I was disoriented and I heard everyone screaming,” he said.

As that fight was going on, Tomlinson’s girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, got into a fight with a female bystander.

“She pulled my phone, we started fighting,” Anna Becerra, 22, claimed. “The guy just grabbed me and threw me to the floor and socked me and that’s it.”

Frank T. Mateljan III, a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, announced that there will be a hearing later this month for all parties involved and even though no charges were filed, now the office has a year to change their decision.

“Each of the parties will be interviewed regarding the incident and advised of the law and ways to avoid similar incidences in the future,” Mateljan said. “Typically there is no further action taken by our office after the hearing, though we do reserve the right to file charges up to one year from the date of the original incident should additional information or future actions require additional measures.”

