Lou Diamond Phillips Spends Night In Jail After DUI Arrest

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, 55, was arrested Thursday night in Texas for driving while intoxicated.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Stand and Deliver star pulled up on a traffic stop around 1:30am to ask an officer for directions. According to KIII News, the officer noticed Phillips looked intoxicated and proceeded to give him a series of sobriety test – which he failed. The actor was then made to take a breathalyzer test, which he also failed and which showed he had .20 alcohol content in his blood – twice the legal amount permitted when driving.

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs & More! Superbowl 51’s Biggest Scandals Uncovered

Phillips was held at San Patricio County County Jail overnight and was released this Friday morning on a $2,500 bond. He is set to make an appearance in the Voices of South Texas event at Heritage Park later today.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.