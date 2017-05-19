‘She May Have Had A Stroke!’ Loretta Lynn’s Grandson Begs EMTs To Save Her Life”

A worried grandson of Loretta Lynn dialed 911 as his famous grandmother suffered a stroke, and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive audio!

As Radar reported, Lynn, 85, was rushed to the hospital after suffering the stroke in early May.

In the call to 911, Lynn’s grandson, Anthony Brutto, reveals why he needs emergency assistance.

“It’s actually for Loretta Lynn,” he says. “It seems she may have had a stroke last night and we need to get an ambulance ASAP.”

Brutto goes on to give the operator explicit instructions when the ambulance arrives.

“When they come, no sirens or anything through the ranch,” he pleads.

The Coal Miner’s Daughter singer was taken from her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home to a hospital in Nashville about 65 miles away.

The famed singer remains in the hospital, where her website says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

Some of country music’s biggest names have been quick to wish her a speedy recovery.

“Please know, our love is with you, our strength is with you, and our money is on you,” Superstar Garth Brooks said in a video posted on Facebook. “There’s a lot of flowers waiting and a lot of love waiting for when you get out of there.”

He also added, “Get out of there soon, honey. Get back to playing music. We miss you already. I love you very, very much.”

Lynn’s sister, the Grammy-winning singer Crystal Gayle, said in a statement “she is a strong woman and I know she’ll come out of this. Our family appreciates your prayers, love and support. We pray for a speedy recovery.”

Lynn has been told by doctors to stay off the road while she gets better, and her upcoming shows have already been cancelled.

