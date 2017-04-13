BREAKING NEWS: Liz Taylor Ex Larry Fortensky Dead

Liz Taylor’s boy toy husband Larry Fortensky is dead, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fortensky passed away a year ago, but it only became public knowledge in recent weeks.

Trident Funeral Services in Rancho Mirage, California, handled Fortensky’s cremation and confirmed he passed away on July 7, 2016 and was cremated on July 17.

Fortensky died at a hospital in Fontana, San Bernadino County. Insiders told Radar he had struggled with melanoma.

Once an unknown construction worker, Fortensky found fame as the seventh and final husband of screen legend Taylor.

The two were married on October 6, 1991 at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch. He was 49; she was 59. Fortensky reportedly signed a prenup that would grant him $1 million if the marriage lasted five years.

Almost exactly five years later, they divorced on Halloween, 1996.

Fortensky suffered a series of misfortunes following the split.

In 1999, he fell down a flight of stairs and was subsequently in a coma for six weeks. The accident left him with permanent short-term memory damage, and he never worked again.

In 2010, a Temecula, California, home he’d bought after the divorce was repossessed.

Taylor reportedly left him $825,000 in her will.

Story developing.

