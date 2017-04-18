‘Little Women’ Star Christy’s Husband Todd Undergoes Gastric Bypass Surgery

After years of struggling with his weight and even facing wife Christy’s threats of divorce if he didn’t shed the pounds, Little Women: LA star and obesity sufferer Todd Gibel has undergone gastric bypass surgery, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Now, with a month of recovery from the dangerous operation, the 49-year-old recently told Radar that he is feeling “fantastic” — and losing weight fast!

“The first few days were rough, as I was pretty sore, but after four days things started getting better, and for the last few weeks I have felt fantastic,” he said.

“The weight is melting off and I’m not hungry at all. It’s really crazy.”

The stepdad to Christy’s daughter Autumn, 16, boasts that he’s lost 52 pounds. (On last week’s episode, Todd discovered he weighed 328 pounds at a medical appointment, and the doctor labeled him as “morbidly obese.”)

He recently switched from a strict liquid diet to soft foods such as scrambled eggs, tuna salad and mashed sweet potatoes, and is looking forward to hitting the gym.

“We bought a treadmill, and I have some free weights at home,” Todd added. “In a couple weeks I’m going to start looking for a trainer to work with.”

Though Todd refused to comment on his relationship troubles with Christy, 39, the couple has battled on the current season of their Lifetime show.

“Their marriage is very much in limbo,” a source recently told Radar.

Christy infamously threatened to leave her husband of three years if he didn’t lose weight, and told pals that he refused to help her recover from a scary neck surgery that left her with a mini-stroke.

However, Todd insisted he was there for his wife in her time of need.

“I helped, especially when she first came home, because we were the only two in the house at the time,” he explained. “When Autumn came home from visiting a friend a few days later, she really wanted to help, so I gave her the reins while I rested from an upper respiratory infection which ended up kicking all of our butts.”

Catch Little Women: LA tonight on Lifetime at 9 pm et.

