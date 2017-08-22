Marriage Crisis: ‘Little Women’ Star Christy Rates Sex Life A ZERO After Divorce Talk

Months after Christy McGinity Gibel said she would consider divorcing husband Todd if he refused to lose weight, the Little Women: LA star is admitting her marriage still isn’t in a good place.

On RadarOnline.com’s exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Little Women: Couples Retreat, the reality star pair confessed the sad state of their love life.

“How would you rate your level of intimacy and romance?” counselor Hasani asks in the video.

“In the beginning, awesome. 10. And then it kind of went down,” Todd responds diplomatically.

PHOTOS: ‘Little Women: LA’ Stars Matt & Briana Sext Scandal—Trans Model Plastic Martyr Poses In Sexy Photos

Ever honest, Christy mouths and motions “zero.”

“We are missing the passion in our relationship. I can’t remember the last time I wanted to throw you on the bed and f**k your brains out,” she admits, embarrassing Todd.

Hasani then says the couple’s relationship roles could be destroying their sex life.

“There’s a parent/child dynamic in your marriage,” he explains. “Would you ever make love to your mother? That’s what we have here!”

PHOTOS: Brain Surgery, Car Wrecks & Painkillers: Inside ‘Little People, Big World’s Scary Medical Crises

Though the relationship seemed to improve following Todd’s gastric bypass surgery, Christy and Todd have been struggling for months.

After Christy suffered a mini-stroke following neck surgery late last year, the couple drifted further apart instead of coming together. The mother of two accused her husband of failing to support her amid the medical crisis.

“Their marriage is very much in limbo,” an insider told Radar earlier this year. “Her friends are very worried.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.