Briana’s Horror: ‘Little Women’ Cheater Matt Returns To Social Media After Online Affair!

He’s back!

More than six months after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Briana Renee’s husband Matt Grundhoffer sent stunning trans model Plastic Martyr dirty messages over Instagram, the Little Women: LA villain has returned to the photo-sharing social media site, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

Grundhoffer, who confessed to sexting other women during his wife’s difficult pregnancy in an explosive episode of their Lifetime reality show last year, seems to have changed his tune, however. On his new Instagram page’s bio, he claims to be “happily married” to his reality star wife.

Instead of contacting beautiful women, the father of two, 40, chronicled a recent trip to his home state of Washington with Renee, 36, and their 6-month-old son Maverick, and a G-rated family New Year’s Eve celebration at home.

Nothing like a little hike in the Pacific Northwest 🌲 it is beautiful but definitely a little bit chilly compared to Cali 🌞#pacificnorthwest #pugetsound #tacoma #love A photo posted by Matt (@grundy1976) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:12pm PST

Having fun relaxing at home for New Years Eve 😜 hope everyone has a safe, fun night and a wonderful start to 2017 🎉 #bye2016 #hello2017 #letthegoodtimesroll A photo posted by Matt (@grundy1976) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:23pm PST

He seems to still be on a tight leash, however. Grundhoffer is only following his wife, son and two male MMA fighters.

At the end of the show’s fifth season, Renee decided to forgive her husband’s indiscretions and move on with their marriage.

Will the good times last? Watch Little Women: LA’s next season to find out!

