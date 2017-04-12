‘Little Women’ Feud! Asta Serves Emily A Cease & Desist Letter

Emily Fernandez has had a tough year. In August, her infant son JJ tragically succumbed to health complications — and now, she’s in a legal battle with her best friend!

In RadarOnline.com’s exclusive clip from tonight’s premiere, Fernandez, 25, is served with a cease and desist letter from pal Asta Young and her husband Ty while relaxing with pal Bri Barlup.

“I can’t believe Asta and Ty had the nerve to sue me!” she exclaims to the cameras. “No, this is not the battle you want to fight!”

PHOTOS: Assault Arrests & Dirty Sexts! ‘Little Women’ Cheater Matt Grundhoffer’s 10 Sickest Secrets & Scandals

Young has claimed that Fernandez stole her concept for a “mini” bar.

Despite the scary legal letter, the headstrong mom claims she has no plans to back down.

PHOTOS: ‘Little People,’ Big Feud! Rebel Son Jacob Roloff’s 10 Biggest Disses To His Family

“No b***h, I’m not stopping!” she tells Barlup. “This is freaking bulls**t!”

Catch the season premiere of Little Women: Dallas tonight on Lifetime at 10 pm et.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.