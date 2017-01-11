‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach & Tori Roloff Reveal Baby’s Gender

Matt and Amy Roloff’s son Zach and his wife, Tori, are expecting their first baby.

“We’re looking forward to the adventurous side of a baby boy and having a partner to watch soccer with,” said the “stoked” expectant parents.

As Radar reported, the Little People, Big World stars first announced in the fall that their bundle of joy will arrive in May. In the meantime, Zach and Tori are busy preparing the little guy’s nursery.

“We want to do an adventure-y, rustic theme” for the baby’s nursery, revealed Tori, who is looking forward to hanging airplanes from the ceiling, painting a mural and posting vintage maps on the walls. “I can’t wait to be with all my boys!”

