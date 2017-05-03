‘Little People’ Catfight! Amy Roloff Faces Off Against Ex Matt’s Other Woman

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Roloff family has been going through some big changes — and not everyone is happy with the new beginnings.

On the season premiere of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff, 55, introduced his personal assistant Caryn Chandler, 49, as his new girlfriend just one year after finalizing his divorce from the mother of his four children, Amy.

“After our divorce, I had to do a lot of soul searching and think about what I wanted in life, and Caryn offered me great companionship,” he said — before throwing some shade at Amy.

“We enjoy the same sort of social settings, and company and friendship…Amy and I didn’t have that. It’s different. This is a really neat person that’s full of life and I think she’s cute.”

Adding a twist in the drama, Matt and Amy’s pregnant daughter-in-law, Tori, invited Caryn to her gender reveal party — and the reality TV matriarch, 52, couldn’t hide her disgust at being forced to witness her ex’s controversial new romance firsthand. (As Radar previously reported, Caryn worked for Amy as the family’s farm manager years before the divorce.)

“Tori asked me, ‘would it be alright if Caryn’s there?'” Amy said. “And it did take me by surprise because wow, this to me is a pretty intimate event.”

The mother of four attempted to bite her tongue while discussing the subject with her friend Lisa over mimosas.

“How does that feel?” Lisa asked.

“You don’t even want to go there,” Any warned.

“Caryn’s been part of this world or quite some time. If that’s what Matt wants, why should I have anything to say about that?”

But at the party, Amy kept her cool when Caryn approached her for a hug.

“Welcome to the event,” she greeted her ex’s other woman, before getting honest in a camera confessional.

“Seeing Caryn here threw me for a loop more than I would have liked,” she admitted. “I think coming here to this particular event is an intimate family thing…It just throws a whole different dynamic to my life here on the farm.”

Though Tori invited Caryn to the bash, the mom-to-be’s husband, Matt and Amy’s 26-year-old son Zach, seemed to be on his mother’s team.

“Caryn’s part of the Roloff farm operation. As far as their relationship goes, I don’t have anything to say about it,” he huffed. “My parents are divorced, so…yeah.”

