Who Needs Matt? ‘Little People’s Amy Roloff & Boyfriend Chris Celebrate Anniversary

Amy Roloff‘s love life post-divorce is heating up!

As her ex-husband Matt gets serious with his assistant turned girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, the reality matriarch, 52, celebrated a major milestone with her real estate broker boyfriend, Chris Marek, 54, on the latest episode of Little People, Big World.

The mother of four gushed over her six month anniversary with Chris, but admitted to the cameras that she still suffers insecurities and fear — no doubt related to her painful separation from Matt in 2014. (The divorce was finalized just last year.)

PHOTOS:Cheating Scandal? Matt Roloff Admitted He Didn’t Make Commitment A Priority

“I definitely would like to have confirmation…Are we still on the same page?” she asked.

As the Big Day approached, Amy put Chris through a big test — meeting the friends!

For the first time, she invited her man to her biweekly soup night so her close pals could get to know him.

PHOTOS: ‘Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff Quits Show, Exposes Family’s Reality Fakery!

“I don’t know if Chris is having a good time,” the awkward, stressed-out Amy confessed to the cameras. “It kind of freaks me out!”

Fortunately, Chris got along swimmingly with the other guests, and even boasted about his relationship with Amy.

“We haven’t been in one argument yet!” he said over split pea soup, adding that the couple planned to spend Memorial Day camping in Idaho.

PHOTOS: ‘Little People,’ Big Feud! Rebel Son Jacob Roloff’s 10 Biggest Disses To His Family

The couple celebrated the anniversary in Amy’s home. After Chris arrived with pastel daisies, the nervous Amy prepared an elaborate pork chop dinner.

When Amy asked her boyfriend about their future together, Chris answered cautiously.

“Are you looking forward to the next six months?” she asked.

“I just take it as it comes,” he answered.

She seemed satisfied with his response, though it wasn’t exactly the confirmation she was seeking.

Do you think Amy has finally met The One? Sound off in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.