‘Little People’s Amy Roloff Holds Hands With New Man During Weekend Getaway

You go, girl! Freshly divorced mother of four Amy Roloff showed off her new romance with a sweet photo on her Facebook page.

In the picture posted last night, the Little People, Big World matriarch, 51, holds her boyfriend Chris’s hand as she poses with a group of close pals.

“Had an awesome fun weekend on the beach sharing food, having great conversations, a 3 mile walk on the beach, playing games, having fun with awesome wonderful great long time friends,” the TLC star captioned the shot. “These are the moments that excite me and reminds me how thankful and blessed I am.”

She added in the comments that she stayed at a friend’s home in Rockaway Beach, Oregon, about an hour and a half from her Hillsboro home.

As Radar exclusively revealed yesterday, Roloff’s man is 54-year-old Christopher Marek, a successful Portland-area real estate broker.

The couple, who began dating over the summer, have shared motorcycle rides and even sleepovers at the Roloff family farm — where her ex-husband Matt lives in a separate house.

After nearly 30 years of marriage, the reality parents finalized their divorce early last year. They originally separated in 2014, a decision the mom has claimed was not her own.

“It is not my choice for him to leave,” she said on an old episode of the show. “I am saddened by it.”

