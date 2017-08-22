No More SUR? Lisa Opening New Restaurant With ‘VPR’ Stars Ahead Of New Season

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval won’t be SUR-vers for much longer, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The men are set to open a restaurant with Lisa Vanderpump in time for Vanderpump Rules’ sixth season premiere.

“It’s almost ready,” an insider confirmed to Radar. “The Toms are helping and it will be Lisa’s newest restaurant. They are helping get it ready for now and it’s being named after them.”

“Lisa owns it more for now, but is waiting to see if the Toms will step up and manage,” the insider added.

“The launch will be in a couple weeks before the show debuts,” the insider said, noting that the location will be near SUR, Villa Blanca and PUMP.

But, Schwartz, 34, wasn’t always on board. Sandoval, 34, had to convince him to accept 56-year-old Vanderpump’s offer at his August 2016 wedding [] to Katie Maloney, and later told Bravo’s Daily Dish: “At first I was just like ‘Oh my God, I can’t do this. I don’t want to tarnish your reputation that you spent 30 years building.’ Plus, also, in that moment I was emotionally fried. I just couldn’t even process what she was proposing to me. There was so much going on in that moment, I could not process it, but I’m excited about. And we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Sandoval and his girlfriend Ariana recently completed a cocktail book, but it is nowhere to be found.

Both men are filming for Vanderpump Rules’ sixth season.

