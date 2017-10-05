Lisa Vanderpump Loses SECOND Pooch After Pink Dog Tragedy

It’s been a hard few weeks for Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, 57, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the star just revealed her dog Pikachu passed away! The news comes just days after fan-favorite pooch Pink Dog died in her home.

“Rest in peace my sweet Pikachu, we will miss you so much… Such sadness at your loss,” she wrote on Instagram while mourning her adorable Pomeranian.

Pikachu was reportedly 14 years old at the time of his passing, and had previously been hospitalized after being diagnosed with Addison’s disease in 2013. The illness allegedly prevents the dog’s organs from developing correctly, causing their body to deteriorate. It can usually be controlled by giving the pup hormone medications or an injectable steroid.

As Radar readers know, Vanderpump’s devastating loss comes after the reality star was forced to say goodbye to Pink Dog, who passed away from a sudden heart attack.

The star’s horrified husband allegedly saw their pooch bleeding out of the mouth before vets confirmed his death.

“Pink dog died suddenly yesterday afternoon, ken gave her CPR all the way to vet but it was too late. Very very sad at this moment,” the actress tweeted at the time.

Vaderpump has long been known for her love of animals, as she and her hubby are still the proud parents of various other Pomeranians, swans and turtles.

R.I.P. Pikachu.

