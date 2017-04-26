Season Finale Scandal: Housewives Dorit Kemsley & Lisa Rinna DENY Drug Claims

Lisa Rinna has been “owning it” all season long and during the third part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, she was taking blows from all sides.

Her drama with Kim Richards wasn’t over. After Kim returned the bunny that Rinna gifted her grandson, battle lines were drawn.

Rinna felt it was a calculated move. She said, “For you to do this? You are a sick woman. I can’t believe you would do that.”

PHOTOS: Mean Girls At War! ‘RHOBH’ Cast Gangs Up On Newcomer Eden Sassoon

Adding, “Never have I seen anything like that. That was cruel. That was mean to do.”

Then, Rinna had to face the music about the wild accusations she made about cocaine being done in the bathroom at Dorit Kemsley‘s dinner party.

But she supposedly made that statement after Dorit had insinuated Rinna was addicted to Xanax and her behavior was in some way “induced.”

PHOTOS: It’s War! Inside Erika Girardi & Dorit Kemsley’s Nasty ‘RHOBH’ Feud

Rinna insisted, “I’ve never put one in a smoothie, but I’d like to. I’d want one now.”

Both women denied the drug gossip. Rinna explained, “I felt like if we were going to be talking about drugs, we should be honest — fully. There was a reason I went there — because that’s what I saw.”

But Dorit wasn’t letting her off the hook: “I’m a mom of two babies and you went there for no reason. I didn’t deserve that. You did it specifically to hurt me.”

PHOTOS: 9021-OMG! ‘RHOBH’ Cast Feud Explodes

She emphasized, “You did it specifically to defame my character, to make me look like a drug addict, bad mom.”

Meanwhile, Rinna announced, “This is my behavior — 100 percent …” just in case fans ever doubted her kooky ways.

Until next season!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.