Look Out, Kendall! Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Signs With Major Modeling Agency

A star is born! Lisa Rinna‘s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin has officially been signed to IMG Models.

“I thought it was really cool, honestly. I can already tell that IMG really takes care of their girls,” Hamlin, the 18-year-old Halstrom Academy senior told WWD after the news was announced on Monday. “I feel like I’m going to get a lot of work. I’ll be able to travel and experience so many new opportunities from knowing people who have been with IMG.”

Hamlin was previously signed with Elite, after the agency discovered her popular Instagram account.

“I never planned on modeling. I had an Instagram and I would make my [15-year-old] sister [Amelia] take pictures of me in our backyard,” she revealed. “From my perspective, Instagram in this day and age really defines someone, not completely, but a lot of people see and that’s what they define as you.”

“My favorite part of modeling [is] playing dress up,” the teen added.

Of course, she’s entering into the lion’s den of celebrity kids, joining the modeling ranks with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Meanwhile, Hamlin’s Real Housewife mom Lisa Rinna was inspired to show off her bikini body this week, posting a mirror selfie to Instagram.

I am particularly fond of leopard print. 👙 I think the toilet is a nice touch and I'm quite a label whore in this shot 😉 #mexico #springbreaking🌴I am 53 and yes my hair is slicked back. 😎 A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

