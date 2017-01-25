‘Jealous’ & ‘Insecure!’ Lisa Nicole Slams ‘Married to Med’ Costars Ahead Of Reunion

Lisa Nicole Cloud is done defending her marriage and is ready to attack at the Married to Medicine reunion!

The mom-of-two told RadarOnline.com exclusively that she hasn’t spoken to many of her cast mates sine filming wrapped, but she’s ready to expose all of their secrets if they come after her!

“I talk to Mariah, but the other ladies — I don’t really talk to them off-season,” she revealed. “This season I was so surprised at how hard Toya and Heavenly came at me because we were friends and I can’t think of any one thing that happened between any of us that severed the relationship.”

“I said that Heavenly drinks a lot,” she added. “She does. She could put a whole bottle of Crown down in two hours by herself. She drinks a lot. I think it’s excessive…and I apologized to her because I don’t think I should have said it to hurt her. That wasn’t right of me, but do I think it was true? Yeah.”

“I think that there’s a lot of jealousy,” Cloud explained. “I think that Toya tries to put on this façade that her life is so perfect and she loves being a stay at home mom…clearly the way Toya attacks shows you she’s insecure about her life. She’s insecure and jealous of other people’s lives and what she tries to do is insult people to make herself feel better.”

“I was watching them attack my marriage,” she continued. “And I just got to a point where I was like, ‘I don’t owe these women any explanation. Why am I defending or arguing with them about my marriage, which is not their business?’ So at the reunion you’re gonna see I’m not defending my marriage anymore. My marriage is not on trial.”

“Everything that happens in the dark always comes to light,” she hinted of what she’s bringing to the reunion. “Always.”

