Linda Ronstadt Left Without A Voice Amid Parkinson’s Battle

You’re No Good songbird Linda Ronstadt was a hitmaker in the ’70s and ’80s,

but ravaging Parkinson’s disease has stolen her legendary singing voice.

Now 70, Linda says the debilitating condition crept up on her for years before she was diagnosed in 2012.

“I was sick for a long time — aches and pains, harder to walk and stand up, my hands were shaking,” she says.

At first she thought the devastating symptoms were because “I’m old!

Now I can’t sing. I wish I could.”

Still, the 11-time Grammy winner, who today struggles to walk,

makes rare appearances to talk about her fabulous career.