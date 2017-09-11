‘Insecure’ Kylie Jenner Admits: I Got Lip Fillers Because Of A Boy!

Speaking of the plump lips that made her famous, Lip Kit mogul, Kylie Jenner, has admitted that it was a boy’s rude comment what made her get fillers as a young teen! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the star spoke out about her insecurities regarding her appearance on the latest Life Of Kylie episode.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” she said in the show. “It just really affected me.”

Raised in the spotlight with four beautiful sisters, Jenner admitted that her confidence in herself was extremely low for a good part of her life.

“I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty,” added the 20-year-old CEO.

She even said she used to overline her lips with liner to make it seem like they were bigger. That’s actually how Kylie Cosmetics was born.

“I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done.”

Life of Kylie airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

