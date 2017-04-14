‘Bachelor’ Contestant Lesley Murphy Undergoes Preventative Double Mastectomy

Former Bachelor contestant Lesley Murphy has undergone a preventative double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA2 genetic mutation, which could potentially develop into breast and ovarian cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former political consultant revealed the news on Wednesday, April 12, sharing photos of her recovery.

“My mom took this photo when I first arrived to my hospital room after surgery,” the 29-year-old wrote alongside a photo of her in a hospital bed. “It was hard to breathe. My chest was super-tight and still is. There are so many tubes hooked up to me and lots of beeping noises. My boobs are gone. Crazy, right? Gone. It’s hard to wrap my head around.”

PHOTOS: Breasts Or Bust! See How Bruce Jenner’s Chest Changed Before Implants — The Transition In 15 Clicks

“I finally caught a glimpse of my bare chest during a FaceTime call a couple of minutes ago,” she added. “Whoa. It looks like I was in a bear fight and lost. Badly. The human body is truly amazing, though, and I will heal soon enough. I am overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from friends, family, followers, and complete strangers. So, so overwhelmed. You guys know how to make a bruised and weak woman feel on top of the world. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your prayers, well wishes, and good vibes are working.”

PHOTOS: Copy Cat! Did Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Get Breast Implants? See Before & After Photos

Murphy appeared on Sean Lowe‘s season 17 of The Bachelor.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.