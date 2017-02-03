Leah Remini Slammed By Scientologist Giovanni Ribisi For Tell-All Show

Outspoken ex-Scientologist Leah Remini continues to make enemies with her new TV expose about the controversial religion.

According to Underground Bunker blogger Tony Ortega, Ted actor and lifelong Scientologist Giovanni Ribisi slammed the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath host and producer for speaking out on the A&E show — and profiting off it.

“There’s a lot of money behind it,” he said in a radio interview this week. “It’s turned into such a controversy to where you go out, you make a documentary about it. You know, the person who’s doing that is making money off it.”

PHOTOS: Jeremy Madix Makes Serious Move With Girlfriend Despite Past Domestic Abuse History

The actor claimed the religion “works” for him, and advised interested parties to “go pick up a book.”

Remini told Ortega that she pities Ribisi.

“I feel bad for Vonnie,” the King of Queens star insisted. “He’s only doing what we were all taught to do.”

As Radar readers know, Remini quit Scientology in 2013, and has bashed the religion as a corrupt and dangerous “cult” ever since.

PHOTOS: Cancer Battle: Jessica Simpson’s Dad Spotted After Fighting Deadly Disease

In her 2015 book Troublemaker, the actress also called prominent Scientologist Tom Cruise an “overgrown child” who made diva demands and threw outrageous hissy fits.

Representatives for Scientology have vehemently denied all her claims.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.