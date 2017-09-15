‘He’s My Kind!’ Leah Messer Turns To Dating App To Find Love

Leah Messer is single and ready to swipe right! The Teen Mom 2 star is turning to a dating app to find love.

In a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, Messer reveals she has joined the dating app Bumble.

“I haven’t been on a date since my divorce with Jeremy,” Messer, 25, said in the clip. “I made myself a profile on a dating app. I’m going through Bumble!”

Messer’s 7-year-old daughter Aleeah joined in on the fun.

“She’s saying yes or no,” Messer said, as her daughter added, “He’s my kind!”

Messer later admitted that finding love on a dating app is “weird.”

“It’s been two years,” Messer said. “It makes me anxious because I have kids. I don’t want just anyone coming into my children’s lives.”

Messer was married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011. They have two children, twins Ali and Aleeah, together. She then tied the knot with Jeremy Calvert, who reached out to her over Facebook, in 2012.

The couple welcomed daughter Adalynn, 4, before divorcing in 2015.

Messer was then involved in a secret nine-month relationship with T.R. Dues. Sources told Radar that they kept their relationship under wraps because of her custody drama with Simms.

“Leah knows it doesn’t look good for her to have a new man in the house already,” an insider revealed. “She wants to look like a stable single mom to the judge in order for her to get her girls back.”

Messer lost full custody of her daughters to Simms in October 2015 after she was accused of abusing drugs. She regained shared custody in January 2016.

And it seems Messer has already found a new man, as she posted a photo of flowers earlier this month with the caption, “I’m feeling a little special today.”

