Leah Messer Demands Estranged Father After Drug Arrest: ‘Choose Life Over Death!’

Leah Messer’s ex-husband accused her of drug use when she was caught on camera slurring her words and falling asleep mid-sentence. Now that her life is on track, is she ready to let her father, who has a history of substance abuse trouble of his own, back in her life?

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed over Twitter that her father reached out to her.

“When your dad calls and you haven’t heard from him in quite some time,” she tweeted. “Do you answer or let your voicemail do the talking?”

Messer, 25, then revealed that she did answer the phone call.

“It’s the same thing every call,” she continued. “Maybe this time he really is going to choose life over death. All I can do is [pray].”

RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that her father, Gary Lee Miller, was arrested on February 26, 2011 for possession of a controlled substance.

According to an incident report obtained from the Fernandina Beach Police Department, an officer “observed the defendant handing an unknown amount of pills to a female subject outside of Chili’s restaurant.”

The female subject then gave the pills to her boyfriend, who notified the cop on the scene.

When police detained Messer’s father, he denied providing anyone with pills. He then explained that he was prescribed Lortab 10mg for “back pain.”

“The defendant eventually admitted that he did give one pill to the female subject because she stated to him that her back hurt,” the report read. “The defendant was not in possession of a pill bottle or prescription at the time of the incident, but stated that the pills were his.”

Gary was held on a $2,502 bond. The Assistant State Attorney declined to prosecute him for the charges.

The mother-of-three continues to deny that she had an issue with drugs. She insisted that her June 2015 rehab stint was for anxiety and depression.

“We think Leah could be taking powerful painkillers including Lortab and Percocet,” a source told Radar at the time. “They are very easy to get on the streets in her hometown. Sometimes she drops her girls off with her mom at night and takes painkillers and drinks heavily.”

Leah admitted to taking Hydrocodone and Percocet after her daughter Adalynn’s birth in 2013.

Leah’s father appeared on TM2 when he walked her down the aisle during her wedding to her second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert in 2012.

