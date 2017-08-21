Leah Messer’s Special Needs Daughter Falling More, Seeking School Aid

Leah Messer’s daughter Ali suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy – and it seems her condition is worsening. Messer revealed in a Teen Mom 2 clip that her 7-year-old daughter might need an aid in school.

“The email was just saying that she has been falling a lot more in school,” Messer’s ex-husband Corey Simms explained.

Messer, 25, responded, “The teacher told me today when I picked her up, that I should push for her to get an aid. My question is, if she gets an aid, will she be separated in a different class?”

PHOTOS: Leah Messer Throws Birthday Bash For Twins— Without Hubby Jeremy!

But Simms insisted an aid is necessary.

“Whether that means she needs to be in a special class, it’s going to happen,” he said. “We gotta do it while she’s young so it will be normal. It is just first grade. It’ll be like that until 12th grade, but hopefully not.”

Ali’s struggles with the disease have been documented on Teen Mom 2. She often relies on a wheelchair to get around and was forced to quit tumbling classes on a recent episode because it became too hard.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ 2 Star Leah Messer’s Secrets & Scandals Revealed

Last season, Simms noticed she had lost weight after she refused to eat.

Ali’s twin sister Aleeah underwent genetic testing for muscular dystrophy. Fortunately, sources told Radar that she does not suffer from the disease.

In May, Messer posted a photo of Ali with tubes and medical tape around her head and face with the hashtag #sayaprayer.”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Tailspin! From Financial Ruin To Drug Rehab & Impending Divorce — 10 Reasons Leah Messer’s Had Worst Year Ever

Messer later revealed she underwent a sleep study.

Watch the video above for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.