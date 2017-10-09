TV Reporter On Sick Harvey Weinstein Encounter: He ‘Began Pleasuring Himself!’

Lauren Sivan, 39 – a journalist who accused Harvey Weinstein, 65, of sexual misconduct – opened up to Megyn Kelly, 46, about the troubling incident. In a shocking tell-all, Sivan told the Today host that Weinstein cornered her in a restaurant he owned and started masturbating in front of her.

“He immediately exposed himself, and began pleasuring himself and I just stood there dumbfounded,” said the reporter. “I was so shocked. I could not believe what I was witnessing. It was disgusting and kind of pathetic really.”

“He cornered me in this vestibule. He leaned in and tried to kiss me, which I immediately rebuffed, and said, wow wow wow, I had no idea what this was. I’m sorry, I have a very serious boyfriend and I am not interested and I thought it would end there. But that’s when he blocked the entrance, or exit for me. and said ‘well then just stand there and be quiet.’ And that’s when I realized,” she continued.

As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, Weinstein has reportedly settled sexual harassment suits with at least eight different women over the years, including actress Rose McGowan.

While he said many of the women’s claims were untrue, he decided to take full responsibility and apologize for his actions, at the same time insisting that his wife had given him her full support.

“Georgina and I have talked about this at length,” he said. “We went out with [attorney] Lisa Bloom last night when we knew the article was coming out. Georgina will be with Lisa and others kicking my a*s to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

Despite his attempted apologies, Weinstein has now been let go from his own company due to his inappropriate behavior.

