Vegas Gunman’s Girlfriend Saw ‘No Warning’ Of Violence: ‘He Was A Caring, Quiet Man.’

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend’s lawyer spoke out on her behalf of her Wednesday afternoon, saying she was “devastated by the deaths and injuries,” after the horrific murders.

RadarOnline.com broke the news that Marilou Danley, 62, hired a criminal defense attorney, and he read a statement outside of the FBI building in Los Angeles.

“It never occurred to me in anyway whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone,” attorney Matthew Lombard said as he read Danley’s statement. She was interviewed by the FBI on Tuesday and was reportedly cooperating.

“He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen,” the lawyer read from her statement.

Danley confirmed that Paddock gave her $100,000 but she believed it was because he wanted to break up with her.

She called him a “caring quiet man.”

Paddock slaughtered 58 people and injured almost 500 when he opened fire on the Harvest91 festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night. He had over 20 guns in his Mandalay Bay hotel room and authorities found 20 more in the home he shared with Danley.

Lombard was a member of Oklahoma City bomber Terry Nichols’ defense team.

