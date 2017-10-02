Stephen Paddock Sued Las Vegas Hotel Before Mass Shooting: Inside The Shocking Suit

Stephen Paddock sued the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas almost five years to the date of his killing spree, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The gunman filed a shocking suit against the hotel in 2012 after he “slipped and fell” on the premise the previous year, according to Clark County, Nevada court documents obtained by Radar.

He claimed that he “incurred medical expenses, loss of income, possible future loss of income and medical expenses, and loss of enjoyment of life” because of the hotel’s negligence, and asked for at least $10,000 in addition to his attorney’s fees.

The suit was permanently dismissed in 2014. Each party was responsible for their own attorney’s fees.

Paddock went on to orchestrate the deadliest mass shooting in the same city on October 1, 2017. At least 515 people were hurt, and 58 were reported dead.

The first victim to be identified was Tennessee nurse Sonny Melton. He died while saving his wife, Heather Gulish Melton.

Paddock’s motive is still unknown, but the 64-year-old was in the middle of a divorce when he carried out the attacks. He was found dead in his hotel room when police discovered him.

“He was just a guy,” his brother Eric said. “Something happened, he snapped or something. We know absolutely nothing, this is just, we are dumbfounded.”

