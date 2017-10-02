Devious Lies! Vegas Shooter Claimed Weapon Was For ‘Home Defense,’ Gun Seller Reveals

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock lied to the gun store owner where he purchased a weapon, saying that he was interested in the shotgun for “home defense,” before he opened fire on concertgoers in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Loren Michel, whose son Chris Michel owns Dixie GunWorx, told Radar that the 64-year-old murderer came into their store multiple times before buying a gun.

“Mr. Paddock only purchased one gun from us — a shotgun,” Michel revealed.

He explained the killer’s story for why he wished to purchase the high-powered weapon. “Mr. Paddock said ‘You know, I’m just looking for a little home defense. I just moved from Utah to the state of Nevada. I purchased a house in a new neighborhood. I want to go rabbit hunting, I want to do skeet shooting. I’m really looking for home defense. I’m just looking for that kind of firearm.”

Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert outside the Mandalay Bay on October 1, 2017, killing 58 people and injuring over 500.

“He told me ‘With things that are going on in the world I’m just needing something for protection,” Michel said about Paddock.

Michel explained the weapon he sold to Paddock before his killing spree. “It was not what you hear on the video from the actual shooting. His shotgun — if it was there [in Vegas hotel], and I’m not sure if it is there — it would have been his defense gun. Or as SWAT was coming into or entering his hotel room he would have used it as a defense.”

Michel told Radar that Paddock hid his evil intentions when purchasing the shotgun. “Mr. Paddock was just a normal walk-in customer. We can remember him here at the store three times. He just walked in. The first time he walked we asked ‘what are you doing, what are you interested in.’ He came in two times to ask questions, the third time he bought the shotgun in February.”

“He was one of those guys that walked in, sat down on the stool and gave us no indication of what was in the background and what the thoughts were. There is always talk that is political in a gun store but he never engaged in it.”

Michel told Radar that the Las Vegas shooter raised no red flags while he was purchasing the shotgun.

“He was just a normal John Q kind of guy. Your next door neighbor. It’s a shock. He was probably like that type of guy that helped you in the neighborhood.”

Michel told Radar that they “expect” the ATF and FBI to visit their store but that had not been contacted yet.

