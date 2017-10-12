‘Grossly Negligent!’ Inside Las Vegas Victim’s Shocking $135K Lawsuit

The first lawsuit associated with Stephen Paddock‘s Las Vegas massacre has been filed against gun manufacturers, Mandalay Bay Hotel owners, concert promotors and killer’s estate.

Paige Gasper, a California college student was shot and injured during the country music festival, claims all parties were liable for the bloodbath, according to the lawsuit obtained by Radaronline.com.

“Each and every defendant aforesaid was acting as a principal and was negligent or grossly negligent in the selection, hiring and training of each and every other Defendant or ratified the conduct of every other defendant as an agent, servant, employee or joint venture,” she claims.

In the lawsuit, she also details her harrowing experience during Paddock’s mass killing on the night of October 1.

“During Jason Aldean’s performance, Plaintiff…was struck by a bullet believed to be from the weapon of Paddock, who at the time was firing rounds of ammunition into the crowd of people at the Las Vegas Village from his hotel suite on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay,” the suit read.

“The bullet entered Gasper’s right underarm, traversed right breast tissue, shattered ribs and lacerated her liver before exiting out her right side. Plaintiff Gasper was rendered physically incapacitated as a result of her injuries, and was assisted by friends in an attempt to escape further gunshots, only to have the crowd of people surrounding Gasper trample her as they tried to flee the concert venue.”

Fortunately, Gasper was “rescued” with help from a big-hearted stranger.

“Plaintiff Gasper was eventually rescued by a Good Samaritan who helped her take cover behind a metal trash dumpster on the concert venue grounds,” her attorneys continue. “Plaintiff Gasper was eventually led into the street by another Good Samaritan, where she was placed in a Good Samaritan’s truck along with other injured people and transported to Spring Valley Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Plaintiff Gasper was the only survivor amongst the passengers in the Good Samaritan’s truck.”

In the lawsuit, Gasper accused the defendants of battery, emotional distress, negligence, and gun manufacturing defectiveness, and demanded at least $135,000.

59 people were killed in the shooting, and more then 400 were injured when cowardly killer Paddock targeted 20,000 concertgoers.

