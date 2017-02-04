Larry King Mourns Death Of Former Playboy Bunny Ex-Wife

Larry King has lost one of his queens.

On Friday via Twitter, the veteran talk show host, 83, revealed the sad news that his third wife Alene Akins, a former Playboy bunny, had died.

In fact, King loved the sexy beauty so much he married her twice! He and Akins were husband and wife from 1961-1963 and again from 1967-1972. The couple have two children, daughter Chaia, and Andy, her son whom King adopted during their first marriage.

“So very saddened over the passing of Alene Akins, who died peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady,” King wrote on Twitter.

He provided no other details about her death.

King has been married eight times to seven different women. His current wife, whom he wed in 1997, is Shawn Southwick; they raise teenage sons Chance and Cannon. As Radar reported, King has had a turbulent time with Southwick, 57, as the blonde beauty cheated on the talk show star, sources said. This summer, Southwick shamelessly exchanged sexts, nude photos, and sleazy video chats with the man, Radar learned.

Although he has made a habit of walking down the aisle, the former CNN Larry King Live host confided to CBS in 2010 that they weren’t all love matches: “I think in my life I have loved three people — married all three. The other marriages I wasn’t in love. It was the thing to do. I used to say, what if your wife called urgent on one line, on the other CNN called urgent … which one do you pick up? … I used to say CNN.”

Lately, King has faced his own health woes. As Radar reported last fall, he collapsed on the street on his hands and knees in Beverly Hills. King’s friends were desperately worried about the near face-plant incident because he has a history of heart problems and cancer.

