Back On! Inside Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney’s Second Shot At Love

Taylor Kinney is more than Lady Gaga’s number one fan: RadarOnline.com has learned that the Chicago Fire actor cheered on the singer at the Super Bowl 51 Pepsi Halftime Show because they’re secretly back together!

“Gaga and Taylor are still seeing each other low-key right now and Taylor did, in fact, go with her to Texas,” a source told Radar.

In fact, the source said, the 30-year-old “Bad Romance” singer and Kinney, 35 – who was spotted by numerous fans at Sunday’s game – shacked up together for the entire week in a private mansion!

PHOTOS: Little Monsters, Big Secrets! Lady Gaga’s 25 Biggest Hidden Scandals Revealed

“They have not really stopped seeing each other, physically, and she has not gotten romantically involved with anyone because she is still very much in love with Taylor,” the source told Radar.

As Radar previously reported, the former couple ended their engagement and relationship of five years in Aug. 2016, amidst claims that Kinney had cheated on her.

However, at the time Gaga said that the two were just “taking a break”. And according to the source, the break is definitely now over!

PHOTOS: Bad Romance! Lady Gaga ‘Begging’ Taylor Kinney To Take Her Back After Split

“She just needed to go off and find herself. Now that her career is back on track, it is just a matter of time before they go public with their relationship again,” said the insider.

Do you think that Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney make a good couple? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.