Lady Gaga Battles Mysterious Illness, Postpones Tour Due To ‘Severe Pain’

Lady Gaga has announced she will be postponing her Joanne World Tour due to a shocking health crisis and “severe pain,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer was supposed to kick off the much-awaited tour this September 21 in Barcelona, yet her current condition is disallowing her to live “a normal life.”

“Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” LiveNation shared in a statement. “She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today.”

PHOTOS: Bad Romance! Lady Gaga ‘Begging’ Taylor Kinney To Take Her Back After Split

The statement continued: “Lady Gaga is devastated that she has to wait to perform for her European fans. She plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body. She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes.”

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

The star herself voiced her heartbreak over the tour cancellation, saying that it will be postponed until early next year and she is very apologetic towards her fans. She also claimed that she is not lying about or exaggerating her condition, she is truly having a difficult and painful time.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them,” she wrote in a chilling photo of herself praying. “It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.”

PHOTOS: Little Monsters, Big Secrets! Lady Gaga’s 25 Biggest Hidden Scandals Revealed

While she has been very secretive about her condition, she said that when the time is right, she will reveal everything. For now, she is focusing on improving herself and bettering her health.

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” she wrote.

PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2017: Patriot’s Comeback, Lady Gaga Half Time Show & More

“I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth. I’m a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans,” she added.

Assuring fans that she will be returning to the stage as soon as she can, Gaga, 31, concluded: “I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.