Lady Gaga Is Goo Goo For New Beau Christian Carino

Lady Gaga’s traded a “Bad Romance” for a new beau — agent Christian Carino!

The pop star wasn’t looking for love after her steamy affair with “Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney flamed out,

but now she’s very “comfortable” with her more stable new squeeze, an insider squealed.

“When Gaga was with Taylor, she had to do everything. She was always flying off to Chicago to see him,” the source sniped.

“But Christian is a very take charge guy.

He’s also 17 years older and used to taking care of people’s careers. She likes his strength.”

He’s also Italian, which makes her folks happy, according to insiders.

“Being based in L.A. has also made it easier for them to spend time together,” the source spilled.

“She isn’t looking back now.”