Kylie vs Kylie! Minogue Slams Jenner In Battle Over Trademarking Their Name

Kylie Minogue finally took down Kylie Jenner in the battle over their namesake, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Minogue, 48, filed paperwork in February 2016 to stop Jenner, 19, from using the “Kylie” trademark. A judge dismissed Jenner’s application in January 2017.

Minogue claimed that “if applicant is permitted to register its ‘KYLIE’ mark, confusion resulting in damage and injury to Opposer would likely occur,” according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office documents exclusively obtained by Radar.

Minogue also pointed out that she has owned “www.kylie.com” since 1996, and she has been in the entertainment industry since 1979 — decades before Jenner was born.

“Ms. Jenner is a secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a supporting character, to Ms. Jenner’s half-sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian,” the pop star quipped.

“Ms. Jenner is active on social media where her photographic exhibitionism and controversial posts have drawn criticism from, e.g., the Disability Rights and Afrian-American communities,” she added, noting that Jenner is only a “2015 home-schooled graduate.”

Jenner hasn’t spoken out about the verdict yet, and has only promoted her lip kits on social media so far. Meanwhile, Minogue sent a not-so subtle tweet about her name — but has since deleted it.

Stay with Radar for more.

