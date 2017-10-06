Kylie’s Baby Weight Nightmare! ‘Mortified’ Jenner In Hiding Over Stretch Mark Hell

Kylie Jenner has been in hiding since news broke of her pregnancy and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned why!

“Kylie told her entire family that she is going to avoid the cameras and selfies once she starts gaining weight because she does not want her fans to see her like that,” a source close to the 20-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians star said.

“She is legitimately scared over the amount weight she is going to gain and is looking into ways to make sure she gains as little as possible.”

According to the source, Jenner, who is said to be four months along with her first child from rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, “is mortified over getting fat. She saw how fat Kim got when she was pregnant and she is just praying the same thing won’t happen to her.”

But it isn’t only the pregnancy pounds that has Jenner worried!

“She is telling her sisters that she really does not want to get any stretch marks on her body and is asking them if there is anything she can do to prevent that from happening.

So what does her famous family, including momager Kris Jenner, 61, think about Kylie’s concerns?

“Of course, her sisters and Kris think she is being absolutely ridiculous because weight gain is a part of pregnancy,” the insider told Radar.

“There is nothing she can do to really avoid it. They want her to eat healthy and eat a lot, but that is not something that Kylie is used to doing.”

