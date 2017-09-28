Kardashian Sisters ‘Skeptical’ About Kylie’s Baby Daddy: ‘He Won’t Last!’

Kylie Jenner has been dating rapper Travis Scott for less than six months — and the two are already expecting a child together!

Although Jenner’s uber-famous sisters have yet to speak publicly about the shocking pregnancy, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that they are “skeptical,” to say the least!

“Kim, Khloe and Kourtney all think that Kylie is too young, obviously. But they also know that they will be there to help her raise this baby,” a family insider said.

Prior to getting pregnant by Scott, 25, Jenner was involved in a tumultuous relationship with bad boy rapper Tyga, 27, for several years.

“They are all very weary of Travis because they think he won’t last. He just seems to be a rebound from Tyga and rebounds never work out,” the source told Radar.

As fans know, however, Kylie is not the typical 20-year-old, as she is the CEO of a soon-to-be billion-dollar makeup brand!

In addition, the plastic princess is also the star of Keeping up with the Kardashians latest spin-off, Life Of Kylie.

“Kylie isn’t letting any criticism get to her,” the insider added. “She honestly doesn’t care whether or not Travis is there because she will have a team of nanny’s anyways.”

