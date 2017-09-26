Baby To Save Spinoff? Pregnant Kylie Jenner Believes Unborn Child Will Boost Ratings!

Kylie Jenner’s KUWTK spinoff reality show, Life of Kylie, was facing cancellation over disastrous ratings.

However, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the youngest daughter’s spinoff will likely be renewed now that she is pregnant at just 20!

“There is a very good chance it will continue because Kardashian pregnancies always do well,” an insider told Radar.

Another friend believes Jenner could have gotten pregnant JUST to save her show.

“Many believe that Kylie’s motivation for getting pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby was to get back at Tyga, but that is not actually the whole truth,” the source said.

“Kylie was devastated by her spinoff’s ratings, and knew that she needed something big if she was going to get another season.”

As Radar previously reported, even though reps for E! insisted that the show’s ratings were not as bad as they were, the numbers told a different story.

Following the season finale last week, Jenner told fans that it was “over” for now – likely knowing that her baby news could change the outcome of the show’s fate.

