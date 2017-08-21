Sisters At War! Kylie Plotting To Conquer Kendall’s Catwalk Career

Sinister sister Kylie Jenner is fed up with her model sibling Kendall Jenner‘s “superior attitude” since rising to high-fashion fame, so she’s plotting to conquer her catwalk career, a pal snitches to RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Kylie, 20, is taking her rivalry with Kendall, 21, up a level – by launching a modeling career in direct competition to her older sis!

An informant close to the situation dishes to Radar, “Kylie has never understood the big fuss about Kendall and her catwalk career. In her opinion she has just as much to offer in the beauty and style stakes.”

Not only does the lip kit queen think she has what it takes, but a pal tells us she’s also “fed up” with Kendall’s “superior attitude” towards her and the rest of the family since she hit the big time modeling.

“She intends to wipe that smirk off her face and has instructed her agents to contact all the main booking and scouting companies,” the mole insists, adding, “plus she’s networking like crazy in the same business circles as her sister.”

