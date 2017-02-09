Kylie Vs. Kylie! ‘Furious’ Jenner Trashes Minogue Over Trademark War

Kylie Jenner, lost her trademark battle with international superstar singer, Kylie Minogue, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Jenner is ‘furious!’

The battle began in 2014 when Jenner, 19, filed a U.S. trademark application for the term “Kylie.” However, after Minogue filed a letter of opposition to Jenner’s request last year, a judge finally decided to dismiss the KUWTK star’s trademark application in Jan. 2017.

Now, according to a source close to Jenner, “Kylie said that Minogue is washed up and said that she needed the rights to the name ‘Kylie’ so that she could continue to develop her brand more.”

Indeed, Jenner’s empire – which started with the Kylie Jenner Lip Kit and a clothing line that she shares with her sister, Kendall, 21 – has turned the young plastic princess into a makeup mogul!

“She is really trying to build an empire and thinks that Minogue is the only thing standing in her way,” the insider claimed.

As Radar previously reported, the “Can’t Get You Outta My Head” singer took a nasty jab at Jenner in court documents when she said, “Ms. Jenner is a secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a supporting character, to Ms. Jenner’s half-sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian.”

Obviously, that did not sit well with Jenner!

“Kylie thought it was absolutely ridiculous of Minogue’s camp to refer to her as a ‘secondary reality star’ when she has 84 million more Instagram followers than Minogue,” the source told Radar, adding that the reality star told friends she is “the real star here!”

“She is not going to stop fighting Minogue until she gets the exclusive rights to the name ‘Kylie,'” the insider insisted. “She wants nothing more than to own Kylie.com and she intends on appealing.”

