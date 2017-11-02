Kylie’s Cocaine Scandal! More Details On Baby Daddy Travis Scott Father’s Drug Past

Kylie Jenner visited Texas in October to meet her baby daddy Travis Scott’s family and friends, but did she meet his troubled father too? RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal more details on his 2016 arrest for possession of cocaine.

As Radar previously reported, court papers obtained from the Austin County Court in Texas revealed Jacques Webster was arrested on October 23, 2016 for possession of cocaine. Now, Radar can exclusively expose the bombshell incident report obtained from the Bellville Police Department.

READ THE POLICE REPORT & COURT DOCS!

Police conducted a traffic stop in reference to a vehicle driving without headlights.

“While I was talking with Webster, I observed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside of Webster’s vehicle,” the reporting officer wrote in the report. “I also observed a small green leafy substance on Webster’s white shirt, which through my training and experience I know to be marijuana. I detained Webster in temporary double locking handcuffs pending a probable cause search.”

Webster admitted to recently smoking marijuana to authorities.

The officer then conducted a search of Webster’s vehicle. Police confiscated two clear vials with black screw tops containing powder cocaine, a purple handheld mirror with cocaine residue, a single razor blade with cocaine residue, a small plastic grinder used for cocaine, a single metal scoop used to scoop cocaine from vials, and one white and one orange straw used to inject cocaine.

The rapper’s father was also ordered to pay $10,000 in fines, $270.48 in court costs and $180 in restitution.

But the arrests don’t end there. Radar can exclusively reveal he was charged with possession of a controlled substance on January 2, 1987.

“[Webster] did then and there intentionally and knowingly possess a controlled substance, namely cocaine of less than twenty-eight grams.

Webster pled not guilty to the charges. He was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Corrections. His sentenced was suspended and he was placed on 10 years probation instead.

As part of his probation, he was subject to a 10p.m. curfew, ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and other guidelines.

He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine plus additional court costs.

Jenner, 20, began dating Scott, 25, after her April split from longtime boyfriend Tyga.

