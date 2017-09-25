Kylie Jenner Flashes Baby Bump For First Time In Shocking New Photos

Ever since news broke of Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy, the reality star’s been hiding under baggy clothes and posting photos of her old, super-fit body – until now!

Life Of Kylie star shared two snaps of her and her girls during the weekend, and in them fans discovered a growing baby bump!

Curvy Jenner, 20, who is reportedly expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, posted a photo of her and BFF Jordyn Woods, 20, during the model’s birthday celebration.

PHOTOS: Inside Kylie Jenner’s Worst Birthday EVER— As Boyfriend Tyga Narrowly Avoids Arrest

“Yesterday was cute,” she captioned the image of her holding her tummy underneath an oversized sweatshirt and sweatpants while hugging her pal.

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

In another post, she posed in a white robe next to her sexy lady friends. Her belly looked extra curvy in the loose outfit.

mornings 🙂 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Do you think she’s trying to confirm her pregnancy via social media? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.