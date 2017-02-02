‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peak: Cheater Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Kiss

In a new sneak peak video for season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, things are heating up again between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

“I would never be over her, she’s the love of my life,” Scott confesses during the promo clip, as shots reveal the 33-year-old putting his arm lovingly around his baby mama on a couch.

“Did you and Kourt, like, kiss?” sister Khloe confronts him later.

“We didn’t kiss,” he responds shyly before Khloe cuts in with, “You told me you kissed!”

But, as Radar readers know, just this week Disick was caught snuggling up to a bevvy of babes in Miami after DITCHING Kourtney and the family in Costa Rica. Now, according to sources, everyone is worried that he’s headed for rock bottom once again, ignoring calls and texts.

Meanwhile, in the preview video, Kim continues to struggle after her terrifying Paris robbery, taking extra precautions to stay safe.

“We have to have a security guard outside of all of our homes 24/7,” Kim tells sisters, overcome with emotion.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 5 on E!.

