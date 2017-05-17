‘KUWTK’ Saved! Inside Kris Jenner’s Secret Deal To Keep The Failing Show On Air

Kris Jenner saved the day!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians was on the chopping block after the dismal ratings in Season 13, despite Kim Kardashian‘s dramatic Paris robbery storyline, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kris Jenner has managed to save the show from extinction … for now.

With the E! show hitting the lowest ratings ever, there was rampant speculation that the network would cut the former cash cow, but Jenner’s long-term business plan might have foreseen a popularity plunge.

“No way is Kris pulling the plug on the show,” an insider told Radar, confirming that cameras are rolling again for next season.

“They’re filming the next season [14] now.”

Kim and Khloe Kardashian appeared at the NBC Upfronts on May 15, 2017 to try and drum up publicity for the show, but their mother’s panic over the low ratings has subsided thanks to a lucrative deal, the source said.

“KUWTK is in 180 countries around the world. With syndication, she is making such major money it is unbelievable,” the insider explained. “So when the ratings are low Kris has to remind herself that she will make the money from the international airings no matter what.

Still, the source told Radar that Jenner continues ruling the KUWTK empire with an iron fist.

“Kris still pushes everyone to do everything they can for the show,” the insider said. “She will never stop.”

