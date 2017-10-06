Kourtney Disses Sofia! Kardashian SLAMS Scott For Dating ‘Different Hooker Every Day’

The gloves have finally come off for Kourtney Kardashian, 38. as the star bashed her former flame’s current girlfriend in a brutal takedown with mom Kris Jenner, 61.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney bashed her ex Scott Disick, 34, for his sleazy playboy ways. During a heated exchange, the eldest sister told momager Kris that she is sick of “The Lord” making himself look like the victim only to go out and be photographed with a collection of young women.

In a fiery scene Kris told her daughter that Scott was upset that she’d spent her birthday weekend in Mexico “with other people” – meaning boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24 – rather than with him.

“I can’t even live my life. I can’t even go anywhere. He needs to get a f***ing life and leave me alone,” said a livid Kourtey “All he does is try to make everybody else feel bad for him and try to make me look like the bad guy in this situation when clearly I’m not from 10 years of this going on.”

Skeptical, Kris responded: “Wouldn’t you be sad if he truly left you alone?” Kris asks. “You always want what you can’t have. And when somebody’s right there giving you their heart on a platter.”

“He’s not! He’s not though!” yelled Kourtney. “That’s what he makes it seem! To you, to Kim, to Khloe, to the world, to everybody! He sits there and grovels and feels bad for himself. So if that was his truth, why can’t he get it together?”

As Radar readers know, Kourtney and Scott called it quits after Scott’s hard-partying lifestyle ruined their 10-year relationship. She has since been dating Younes, while Scott recently went public with 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie.

“I have to handle it when he’s out photographed with a different hooker every day,” Kourtney fumed.

As Radar previously reported, a pal close to the Kardashian sisters claimed Kourtney was “disgusted” by Scott’s relationship with teenage Sofia, claiming she thought of him as a shady “cradle-robber.”

Another source claimed that Sofia and Scott intitially got together to get revenge on Kourtney, but now Sofia likes him a little too much. Unfortunately for her, Scott – who is a father to Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick – is not invested in the relationship at all. Just weeks ago, on the KUTWK 10 Year Special, he admitted that he was still very much in love with his baby mama.

As Kourtney pointed out, however, heartbroken as Scott may (or may not) be, he has not stopped womanizing since the second the two broke up!

Do you think Kourtney’s catty remark was aimed at Sofia, or at Scott’s women in general? Sound off in the comments below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9pm on E!

