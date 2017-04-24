Kim Kardashian Catches ‘Tramp’ In Scott Disick’s Hotel Room

In a drama-filled preview from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney‘s baby daddy Scott Disick goes off the wagon again after receiving some shocking news about his ex.

“I’m here in Dubai and I found out that Kourtney was with somebody else,” Scott says in confessional.

But things take a turn for the worse later when sister Kim calls Kourtney to tell her that Scott has been partying nonstop — and has someone in his hotel room!

“Do you think we should go bang down the bathroom door and see what the f*** is in there?” Kim screams.

Kim then opens a door to find a mystery woman inside. “Tramp!”

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

