Jenner PLEADS With Caitlyn To Tame Tell-All Book — A Battle She ULTIMATELY Lost

Kris Jenner has officially had it with ex Caitlyn!

In a preview clip from Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian momager goes head-to-head with ex-husband Caitlyn after reading an advance copy of her upcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

“I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time,” she fumes to daughters Kim and Khloe.

“But yet, he stayed married to you the longest,” Kim responds. “So, it doesn’t make sense.”

“None of it makes sense,” the 61-year-old says. “Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a*****e?”

Addressing Caitlyn’s claims that Kris was aware of her gender identity from the beginning: “I was curious and said, ‘What the hell is going on?’ She said, ‘You just would never understand.’ And then, all through the book, ‘Kris knew. Kris knew before I even made love to her.’ I’m like, ‘What?'”

When it comes to this feud, it certainly seems like the Kardashian girls are taking their mom’s side.

“My mom’s been putting in so much effort trying so hard to have a good relationship for their kids together,” Kim says in confessional. “Caitlyn has every right to feel however she feels, but why bring my mom into it one more time? I just feel so bad for my mom.”

“I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there’s something here that I’m not seeing,” Kris later confesses. “I’ve done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn’t give a s**t. So, I’m done.”

“I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life,” she adds.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!.

