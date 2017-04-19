Feud Explodes

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Kristen Doute Slams Enemy Scheana Marie’s Anorexia Claims

‘It infuriates me!” she huffs.

Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie’s feud is far from over,

The former SUR-ver slammed her nemesis’ anorexia confession shortly after the Vanderpump Rules reunion wrapped.

“It infuriates me that Scheana is making it a thing!” Doute, 34, told Life & Style this week.

Marie, 31, opened up about her eating disorder struggle after Stassi Schroeder called her anorexic at the reunion, and insisted it was a “compliment.”

“I was 20 years old,” Marie later revealed. “I was going to be moving out to Hollywood. I wanted to be an actress. Thin was in 11 years ago. Kim Kardashian was not a thing. It wasn’t cool to have a big butt. For me, I was just like, ‘I don’t want to work out, so the only way I know how to get skinny is to stop eating.’”

“I remember stepping on the scale the day of my college graduation, and I was 102. I was like, ‘Yes, I’m almost under 100.’ I was proud of myself.”

Now, she insisted, her slim figure is the result of exercise and a healthy diet.

Once friends, Doute and Marie have been at war since the recent divorcee rekindled her friendship with Lala Kent, 25.

