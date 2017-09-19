So Long, Scott! Kris Jenner Finally Cuts Off Disick — ‘That’s It, He’s Done’

Scott Disick may have gotten used to living large on the Kardashians’ dime, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned Kris Jenner has put an end to his ride on their gravy train!

According to an insider, the troubled ex of Kourtney Kardashian, 34, “has been gently let go.”

“Kris told him that they’ll see through the existing commitments — including his fulfillment to film various appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — then that’s it, he’s done,” a source revealed to Radar.

“Scott knew this day was coming once Kourtney officially moved on and got serious” with her sexy 24-year-old model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Still, said the source, Disick, 34, “is shocked to the core.”

“This is his cash cow, and with the way he spends money there’s no way he’ll be able to afford for long his current lifestyle.”

