Did Kris Jenner Just Confirm Kylie and Khloe’s Pregnancies?

Did Kris Jenner accidentally confirm Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancies?

The momager posted a tell-tale photo earlier this week that seemed to give the family’s big secrets away.

The snap shows several sets of gifted Christmas pajamas intended for her grandchildren.

“Thank you so much #burtsbeesbaby @burtsbeesbaby #bbbfamjams for the most amazing collection of family jammies ever,” Kris gushed.

“Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren.”

The nine pajama sets are labeled with names of her grandchildren. Visible are Kim’s son Saint, 2, Rob’s daughter Dream, 1, and Kourtney’s kids Penelope, 5, and Mason, 8, and Reign, 3. North, 4 is likely another name among one of the sets — but three tags remain hidden.

Kim has already confirmed she’s expecting a baby girl via surrogate, and sources told Radar in September that Khloe and Kylie were expecting as well.

Kylie, 20 is having a girl with boyfriend Travis Scott in January. And Khloe, 33 is expecting a boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson around the same time.

