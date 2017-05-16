Plot Twist: Kris Jenner Wants Caitlyn Back!

RadarOnline.com has learned that while Kris Jenner prowls around for a new boy toy now that Corey Gamble is getting eased out of the picture, she’s fallen back in with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner!

“Kris isn’t sexually attracted to her – she wasn’t even long before Bruce turned into Caitlyn ,” noted an insider.

Instead, “Kris is the kind of woman who needs constant attention and validation,” explained the insider.

“Caitlyn, even when she was Bruce, was a very reliable source of that.”

As Radar reported, Kris, 61, and 67-year-old Caitlyn have had their fair share of ups and downs since their divorce and Caitlyn’s transition from male to female.

However, “Since Corey’s on the outs, Caitlyn’s found herself receiving a lot more lunch invitations to Kris’ home — she even lets Cait raid her wardrobe!”

